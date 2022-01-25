David Ortiz elected to the Hall of Fame by BBWAA

After electing no one in last year’s voting cycle, the BBWAA added one player to the 2022 Hall of Fame class in former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz who appeared on 77.9% of the ballot. Ortiz was the only player that came close to reaching the 75 percent threshold with both Barry Bonds (66.0%) and Roger Clemens (65.2%) falling well short in their 10th and final year on the ballot.

Along with Bonds and Clemens, Curt Schilling (58.6%) and Sammy Sosa (18.5%) also failed to gain election in their 10th and final year on the ballot.

Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones saw increased support in this voting cycle going from 33.9% in 2020 to 41.1% this year in his fifth year on the ballot. Other former Braves on the ballot were Billy Wagner (51.0%), Gary Sheffield (41.1%), Tim Hudson (3.0%), Mark Teixeira (1.5%) and A.J. Pierzynski (0.5%). Hudson, Teixeira and Pierzynski will all fall off the ballot after failing to reach the five percent threshold.

The Hall of Fame fates of Bonds and Clemens will now rest on the Today’s Game Committee.

Here is a look at the complete voting results: