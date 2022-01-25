Hall of Fame Announcement open thread

Voting results for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election will be revealed tonight live on MLB Network. Coverage will get underway this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET with the results expected to be revealed around 6 p.m. Candidates need to receive at least 75 percent of the votes in order to gain induction. No player achieved the 75 percent threshold in last year’s voting.

Here is a look at the current ballot:

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa are all in their 10th and final year on the ballot. Players also need to receive at least five percent of the vote in order to remain on the ballot for next year.

There are five former Atlanta Braves currently on the ballot including Andruw Jones, Tim Hudson, Gary Sheffield, Mark Teixeira and Billy Wagner. Per Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, Jones has seen a steady increase again among public ballots, but is expected to remain a far cry from induction. Per the early returns, Hudson and Teixeira appear likely to fall under the five percent threshold and fall off the ballot.