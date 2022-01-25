Baseball’s Hall of Fame announcement comes today

Voting results for the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday evening live on the MLB Network. Candidates need to receive 75 percent of the vote to gain induction. Those receiving at least 75 percent of the vote will be inducted alongside Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and Buck O’Neil who were all voted in by the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era committees.

This is the final year on the ballot for holdovers Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling. Bonds and Clemens have seen their support stall in recent years and are running out of time. Schilling has lost support and appears to be on the outside looking in as well. Newcomer David Ortiz appears to have a reasonable shot to gain election on his first ballot.

Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones is among the holdovers on the ballot. Per Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker of publicly revealed ballots, Jones has seen an uptick in support again, but is still quite a ways from election.

Coverage of Tuesday’s announcement will begin at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network with the voting results expected to be announced at 6 p.m. by Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. You can also stream the announcement live at MLB.com or via the MLB app.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 24 in Cooperstown, New York.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 25

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET (Coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET)

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.com