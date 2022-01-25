This Day in Braves History: January 25

Braves franchise History

1943 - The Boston Braves acquire future Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez from the New York Yankees. However, the Braves release Gomez before he ever throws a pitch for the club. He will later sign with Washington where he will appear in one game before ending his major league career.

MLB History

1974 - McDonald’s owner Ray Kroc purchases the San Diego Padres for $12 million ending a potential move to Washington D.C.

1978 - The Padres acquire Gaylord Perry from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Dave Tomlin and $125,000. Perry goes on to win 21 games and the NL Cy Young Award for San Diego.

1999 - Tim Raines signs a one-year, $600,000 contract with Oakland. Raines hit .290 and won the World Series while with the Yankees in 1998.

2005 - The Florida Marlins win the free agent bidding war for first baseman Carlos Delgado with a four-year, $52 million deal.

2008 - The Minnesota Twins give first baseman Justin Morneau the largest contract in franchise history with a six-year, $80 million deal.

2015 - Rob Manfred replaces Bud Selig as the the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

2018 - The Milwaukee Brewers sign free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, $80 million deal and acquire outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison, Ian Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto.

Talking Chop Archives

2010 - The Nationals signed former Braves lefty Chuck James

2013 - The Braves’ lineup options after the acquisition of outfielder Justin Upton.

2017 - Ozzie Albies and Travis Demeritte headline the Braves’ list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training.