Talking Chop Open Thread: 1/25/22

Baseball please come back.....

By Kris Willis
Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! We are trying a bit of a new format with the open threads by publishing them early in the morning. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the Braves, Major League Baseball or anything you please throughout the day.

The Hall of Fame voting results will be announced tonight live on MLB Network and we will have the results here as well as a look at the 2023 ballot.

Also coming up today is a new episode of The Road to Atlanta podcast discussing our brand new preseason Braves Top 30 prospect list.

Finally, Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for over two hours Monday and are set to do so again Tuesday. We will have an update here wrapping any news that comes from the meeting.

