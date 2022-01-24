Braves News: MLB, MLBPA Meet Today, The Legend of Joan Joyce, Plus More

While the path to the MLB Lockout ending and Major League Baseball returning to business as usual has no official timetable, actual “efforts” will be made today to figure out those details. The MLBPA will meet face-to-face with MLB to provide its counter offer to the offer MLB made as negotiations started back earlier this month.

Despite the hope that significant progress may be achieved soon, it still feels as if both sides are posturing than proceeding with a plan. Hopefully, more details will emerge as to what the main points of emphasis from both sides will be to eventually reach a deal, and unexpected progress may follow in short order as the clock is ticking. Something likely needs to get done over the next few weeks before the start of the regular season is at risk to be impacted.

Braves News

Meet Joan Joyce! Legitimately one of the best female athletes of the 20th century, Joyce, who has significant accomplishments in many different sports, also can proudly say she struck out Hank Aaron the one time they faced each other.

If the Universal DH is to become a reality, then Talking Chop explores how the Braves could show interest in one of the best DHs in recent MLB history in Nelson Cruz.

MLB News

With The Hall of Fame announcements officially being made Tuesday, MLB.com looks at how the ballots are compiled and counted.

Kevin Gausman, who officially signed a five year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, set the record straight about how his talks went with the Giants:

I want to set the record straight for y’all bc there has been a lot of bs out there about this. SF never made me an offer. Simple as that. Anyone or anything that says otherwise is #FakeNews — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) January 23, 2022

Despite the incredible career resurgence and success Gausman had in San Francisco, it appears there was not much interest on making it last beyond 2021.

Former Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, who stepped down in October of 2020 but remained with the Phillies, joined the Brewers as a special assistant.

Former Phillies GM Matt Klentak is joining the Brewers as a special assistant, sources tell me and @MattGelb. The Phillies reassigned Klentak to a position as strategy and development officer after he stepped down as GM in Oct. 2020. Had one year left on his deal with the Phils. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2022

He had one year remaining on his contract with the Phillies.