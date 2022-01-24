Talking Chop Open Thread: 1/24/22

Good morning everyone! We are trying a bit of a new format with the open threads by publishing them early in the morning. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the Braves, Major League Baseball or anything you please throughout the day.

Monday is a busy day. Today’s history post has a Hall of Fame theme with two former Braves legends joining the exclusive club. Our weekly mailbag call will go up later today along with a new episode of Battery Power.

Our free agent profile series will continue and the focus will be on first base for the next few days. Up first is a profile of former Cubs and Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Finally, MLB and the MLBPA have a face-to-face meeting scheduled for Monday. There is zero chance that the meeting will produce a deal, but just maybe, there is some progress made. We will have an update here when the meeting concludes.