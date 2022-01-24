This Day in Braves History: Chipper Jones elected to Hall of Fame, Justin Upton trade and more

Braves Franchise History

1973 - Warren Spahn becomes just the sixth player to be elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Spahn received 316 of 380 votes to gain admission.

2008 - The Braves avoided arbitration with reliever Rafael Soriano by signing him to a two-year, $9 million deal.

2013 - The Braves acquire outfielder Justin Upton and third baseman Chris Johnson from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Randall Delgado, Zeke Spruill, Martin Prada, Nick Ahmed and Brandon Drury.

2018 - Chipper Jones is elected to the Hall of Fame in his first attempt along with Jim Thome, Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero.

MLB History

1939 - Eddie Collins, Willie Keeler and George Sisler are elected to the Hall of Fame. Sisler set a major league record with 257 hits in 1920 and hit .420 in 1922. Collins hit .333 for his career and stole 744 bases while winning the World Series four different times. Keeler hit .341 for his career while amassing 2,932 hits.

1950 - Jackie Robinson signs a contract for $35,000 reportedly making him the highest-paid player in Brooklyn Dodgers history.

2012 - The Detroit Tigers sign Prince Fielder to a nine-year, $214 million contract. The Giants also agreed to a two-year, $40.5 million deal with Tim Lincecum avoiding what would have likely been a record pay out through arbitration.

Talking Chop Archives

2021 - The Braves signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. They would later deal Sandoval at the deadline to Cleveland in exchange for Eddie Rosario who would play a huge part in their run to the World Series title.

2018 - Mentioned above but here is Demetrius’ write up of Chipper Jones being elected to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

2013 - The Justin Upton trade is completed. Scott took a closer look at Chris Johnson whom the Braves’ also acquired in the deal.

2007 - A fun series completes with John Smoltz landing in the top spot in the list of the 29 most important Braves during their run of division titles.

