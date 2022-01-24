Ask Talking Chop: Braves mailbag questions request

We are approaching the end of January and we don’t appear to be any closer to baseball than we were at the start of December when MLB locked out the players. Hopefully we will see some progress soon. Still the show must go on around here and it is time for another mailbag.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to talkingchop [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Thursday, January 27 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!