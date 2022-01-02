Braves News: Remembering those that were lost, Shea Langeliers and more

Braves News

2021 was a tough year in that the Atlanta Braves franchise lost a number of former greats including Hank Aaron and Don Sutton. Here is a great look back at everyone that was lost.

MLB Pipeline put together a list of one prospect from each team that they are excited to see debut in 2022. Catching prospect Shea Langeliers tops the list for the Braves.

The Braves’ top pick, taken No. 9 overall in the 2019 Draft, has plenty of power at the plate, as his 22 homers in 2021 indicate. But it’s his defense behind the plate that will get him to the big leagues. He has one of the strongest arms in the Minors that can shut down a running game, works well with pitchers and receives extremely well. There’s a reason the Braves kept him on the taxi squad throughout their postseason run last fall.

MLB News

A fun article from MLB.com’s Sarah Langs who takes a look at which birth year has produced the most career WAR. 1983 tops the list and is followed closely by 1964.

MLB Trade Rumors put together a list of managers and top front office executives around the league that are currently working on expiring contracts.

Another interesting article from MLB.com’s Mike Petriello highlights seven unexpected stadiums that major league teams once called home.

The San Diego Padres are hiring former Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta as a special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner. Loretta worked for the Padres from 2010 until 2019 when he left to join Chicago.

Reliever Tyler Chatwood reportedly has a deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the NPB. Chatwood finished the season on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants.