MLB, MLBPA planning to meet Thursday, per report

After a long stretch of inactivity, Major League Baseball and the Players Association will return to the bargaining table this Thursday according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The league is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session which would be the first since the lockout began on December 2.

Previous reports indicated that the two sides would meet towards the end of the month. So perhaps it is a good sign that they are returning to the table a bit earlier than expected. Both sides remain far apart on the core-economics discussion and I wouldn’t expect that to change during Thursday’s meeting. However, this should spur the union into making a counter proposal and hopefully continued negotiations.

We are just over a month away from the scheduled start of Spring Training. If this drags on into the beginning of next month, then the start date could be in jeopardy.