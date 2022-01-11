 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Core Economics Proposal Timeline, Apple TV Could Land MLB Games

A few major MLB timelines on multiple fronts received updates on Monday.

By StatsSAC

Monday was an interesting, but hopefully productive, day for Major League Baseball. According to Bob Nightengale, Major League Baseball is preparing a “core economics package” that should be officially offered to the MLBPA within two weeks. This is the first significant timeline of movement on the negations front since the MLB Lockout started.

Whether or not this proposal will lead to any type of progress towards a deal remains to be seen. But at the very least, it seems some sort of effort will be made to start the pat towards a resolution. Hopefully, both sides will be open to compromise and a blueprint can be created to find a resolution in time.

  • MLB And Apple are discussing a deal where Apple TV could land exclusive MLB games for 2022, similar to how Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have aired MLB Games in recent years.
  • The Mets continue to look for a bench coach, as Andy Stankiewicz from Grand Canyon University denied interest and the Giants denied the ability for the Mets to talk to Andrew Bailey.
  • Elian Soto, the younger brother of Juan Soto, will be signing with the Washington Nationals. The younger Soto was recently linked to the Mets.
  • Nick Madrigal spoke with Ken Rosenthal about the road to recovery from injury during the MLB Lockout.

