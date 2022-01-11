Braves News: Core Economics Proposal Timeline, Apple TV Could Land MLB Games

Monday was an interesting, but hopefully productive, day for Major League Baseball. According to Bob Nightengale, Major League Baseball is preparing a “core economics package” that should be officially offered to the MLBPA within two weeks. This is the first significant timeline of movement on the negations front since the MLB Lockout started.

Whether or not this proposal will lead to any type of progress towards a deal remains to be seen. But at the very least, it seems some sort of effort will be made to start the pat towards a resolution. Hopefully, both sides will be open to compromise and a blueprint can be created to find a resolution in time.

Braves News

Talking Chop presented plenty of quality content on Monday, including a Hall Of Fame profile of former Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

Eric Cole dives into the perspective of Jorge Soler being an option to bring back as free agent for the outfield. It certainly seems Soler has been a popular choice among many to be the one outfielder from last year’s trade deadline for the Braves to bring back.

Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley, on the latest edition of Battery Power, look into whether or not Max Fried can take it up to another level in 2022.

MLB News