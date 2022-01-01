Braves News: Joe Simpson Turns 70, MLB Notes, and more

Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday. In 1984, Simpson hung up his cleats after 11 seasons and began working for Turner Sports in 1992 as an analyst. He was inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame on January 27, 2018. Simpson was notorious for his TV broadcasts, but has since transitioned to a radio broadcaster on Bally Sports South and Southeast.

Happy 70th Birthday to #Braves Hall of Famer Joe Simpson! pic.twitter.com/I3jDd6U5jO — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 31, 2021

