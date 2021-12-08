Braves MiLB prospect recap: Spencer Strider

If you want an example of a wildly impressive 2021 campaign, look no further than Spencer Strider who went from A-ball in Augusta all the way to the big league team where he appeared in two games. He showed off a big arm, commanding presence on the mound, and a will to destroy batters.

Midseason Report Card

Spencer found his way all the way to the #6 slot on the Talking Chop midseason top 30 list - a number he is sure to trounce in the preseason top 30.

2021 Stats

3-7 3.73 ERA, 1.106 WHIP

A: 0-0, 0.59 ERA, 0.717 WHIP, 18.8 K/9, 2.9 BB/9

A: 3-3, 2.45 ERA, 1.023 WHIP, 14.7 K/9, 3.7 BB/9

AA: 3-7, 4.71 ERA, 1.222 WHIP, 13.4 K/9, 4.1 BB/9

AAA: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 27.0 K/9, 0.0 BB/9 (1 game)

MLB: 1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.286 WHIP, 0.0 BB/9, 3.9 BB/9 (2 games)

What we saw in 2021

The better question is what did we not see from Spencer in 2021? He was an overwhelming presence on the mound that showcased three plus pitches which saw him ascend from A-ball in Augusta all the way to making it to the big leagues in just one season - his FIRST season in professional baseball. Like Bryce Elder, their ascensions were phenomenal and ended up making the 2020 draft look like one of the most impressive drafts in recent history.

What the future holds

Spencer will enter 2022 Spring Training with one goal in mind and that will be to crack the Atlanta Braves starting rotation. If the Braves do not sign any other free agents, it appears to be a slot that he or Bryce are destined for. If the Braves do sign some free agents, you will see Spencer and his three pitches manning an impressive Gwinnett rotation alongside Bryce Elder, and more.