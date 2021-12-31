New Year’s Eve open thread

2021 was an extra-weird year for some Braves fans, given that the team achieved some version of apotheosis amidst a not-always-great season, and all the other stuff happening in the world. It’s easy to wish sincerely that 2022 exceed 2021 in every respect, anyway, but it does give a momentary pause.

Anyway, I hope y’all have a wonderful time ringing in 2022, and I hope that whatever joys 2021 delivered, 2022 only multiplies them. And for whatever sorrows 2021 caused, I hope they’re a little easier to carry with you in the next year.