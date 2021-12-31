 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Joc Pederson asks fans where he should sign in 2022

Where will the free agent end up?

By Aly Mercer
MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves Championship Parade John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Joc Pederson took to Instagram to ask his followers what team he should sign with in the new year. He posted a fanpost to his story and said, “Free agent life... where should I sign?” While many Atlanta fans wouldn’t be upset to see Pederson back in an Braves uniform, it was no surprise when he declined his mutual option for the 2022 season, making him a free agent.

With the lockout still in full effect, we’ll just have to wait and see where he, and many of the other free agents, sign.

More Braves News

  • We have now finished both the major league and minor league Season In Review series. Catch up on all of those here.

MLB News

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...