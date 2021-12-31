Braves News: Joc Pederson asks fans where he should sign in 2022

Outfielder Joc Pederson took to Instagram to ask his followers what team he should sign with in the new year. He posted a fanpost to his story and said, “Free agent life... where should I sign?” While many Atlanta fans wouldn’t be upset to see Pederson back in an Braves uniform, it was no surprise when he declined his mutual option for the 2022 season, making him a free agent.

Joc Pederson asking his Instagram followers which team he should sign with pic.twitter.com/LAQCuOo9DB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 30, 2021

With the lockout still in full effect, we’ll just have to wait and see where he, and many of the other free agents, sign.

