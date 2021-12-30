Braves News: Tyler Matzek on Freddie Freeman Deal, Kyle Seager’s retirement, and more

One of the biggest questions of the offseason is whether Freddie Freeman will be returning to the Atlanta roster for the 2022 season. Fans have made it clear that re-signing Freeman is top priority, and current Braves players are beginning to chime in.

Tyler Matzek, a reliever who played a big role in Atlanta’s postseason run, joined The Midday Show on Wednesday and expressed his thoughts on a Freddie Freeman deal.

“I trust that we’ll get this thing done,” Matzek said. “I think Freddie’s going to come back. I hope he does, at least. What I think he means to Atlanta is just so much,” he continued. “He’s been there, he’s won a World Series, he’s brought a title to the city, so I think that it’s time to repay him.”

We continue to wait for deals to be announced at the conclusion of the lockout.

