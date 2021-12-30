 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Tyler Matzek on Freddie Freeman Deal, Kyle Seager’s retirement, and more

New, 6 comments

Matzek is optimistic about the return of Freddie Freeman.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

One of the biggest questions of the offseason is whether Freddie Freeman will be returning to the Atlanta roster for the 2022 season. Fans have made it clear that re-signing Freeman is top priority, and current Braves players are beginning to chime in.

Tyler Matzek, a reliever who played a big role in Atlanta’s postseason run, joined The Midday Show on Wednesday and expressed his thoughts on a Freddie Freeman deal.

“I trust that we’ll get this thing done,” Matzek said. “I think Freddie’s going to come back. I hope he does, at least. What I think he means to Atlanta is just so much,” he continued. “He’s been there, he’s won a World Series, he’s brought a title to the city, so I think that it’s time to repay him.”

We continue to wait for deals to be announced at the conclusion of the lockout.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

  • Kyle Seager, Mariners 3B, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He slashed .251/.321/.442 throughout his career.

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...