 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Rio Ruiz to KBO, MLB notes, and more

Ruiz joins two former big leaguers who signed with the Twins this month.

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: FEB 28 Spring Training - Cardinals at Braves Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rio Ruiz, a former Brave, is headed to Korea, following a one-year, $750k deal with the LG Twins.

The Braves acquired Ruiz in January 2015 in the same deal that brought Mike Foltynewicz to Atlanta. After being called up in September of 2016, the infielder appeared in 72 games with the Braves. Ruiz managed a career .212 batting average in the major leagues.

More Braves News:

  • The final Braves Mailbag of 2021 answers your questions on Freddie Freeman, the starting rotation, and more.

MLB News:

More From Talking Chop

Loading comments...