Braves News: Rio Ruiz to KBO, MLB notes, and more

Rio Ruiz, a former Brave, is headed to Korea, following a one-year, $750k deal with the LG Twins.

Rio Ruiz has a deal with the LG Twins in the KBO (Korea). @DanielKimW on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 27, 2021

The Braves acquired Ruiz in January 2015 in the same deal that brought Mike Foltynewicz to Atlanta. After being called up in September of 2016, the infielder appeared in 72 games with the Braves. Ruiz managed a career .212 batting average in the major leagues.

