Braves News: Remembering Knucksie

Happy Holidays to everyone!

The 2021 calendar year seems like it has flown by. And while Braves fans certainly have plenty of positives to celebrate this year, yesterday was the one year anniversary of a sad day as the 2020 calendar year came to an end. One year ago yesterday, Braves legend Phil Neikro passed away.

It is still hard to believe that Braves Country lost two of the biggest names in franchise history within a short time of each other in Neikro and Hank Aaron. The connection between Aaron and Neikro is that once Aaron ended his playing days with the Braves in 1974 and before Dale Murphy stepped into the lineup, Neikro was the face of the franchise. A competitive yet awesome personality along with a knuckleball no one wanted to face, Neikro was magnificent for many years during his Hall of Fame career.

And while it is sad that the Braves and the baseball world lost a great former player, personality, and gentleman, his legacy will certainly live on for how much he meant to the franchise and the fans. As a name that has meant quite a bit to generations of Braves’ fans past and present. Neikro’s name will always be considered among the best to ever toe the rubber in baseball history.

