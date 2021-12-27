Braves News: Remembering Knucksie

Happy Holidays to everyone!
The 2021 calendar year seems like it has flown by. And while Braves fans certainly have plenty of positives to celebrate this year, yesterday was the one year anniversary of a sad day as the 2020 calendar year came to an end. One year ago yesterday, Braves legend Phil Neikro passed away.
It is still hard to believe that Braves Country lost two of the biggest names in franchise history within a short time of each other in Neikro and Hank Aaron. The connection between Aaron and Neikro is that once Aaron ended his playing days with the Braves in 1974 and before Dale Murphy stepped into the lineup, Neikro was the face of the franchise. A competitive yet awesome personality along with a knuckleball no one wanted to face, Neikro was magnificent for many years during his Hall of Fame career.
And while it is sad that the Braves and the baseball world lost a great former player, personality, and gentleman, his legacy will certainly live on for how much he meant to the franchise and the fans. As a name that has meant quite a bit to generations of Braves’ fans past and present. Neikro’s name will always be considered among the best to ever toe the rubber in baseball history.
MLB News
- Among many international signings in recent days, former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Socrates Brito will be playing in Korea next year.
- Before Christmas, the Marlins made a significant addition to their organization. Roman Ocumarez, formerly of the Astros, is Miami’s new international scouting director. Beyond his addition to a NL East division rival, Braves fans are also familiar with a few of Ocumarez’s signings in the past, Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia.
- In a fun “catching up with” interview for all baseball fans, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post spoke with Troy Tulowitzki about life after baseball and his pursuit of a coaching career.
