Braves News: A quiet Christmas

As expected, it was a quiet Christmas around the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. That is likely to continue into the new year as the league and the players aren’t expected to resume negotiations until sometime next month. Hopefully that will get squared away soon enough and we can get the focus back where it belongs.

We will be wrapping up our final minor league season reviews this week. Our final mailbag of 2021 will go up on Monday and there is still time to submit your questions. We will end the year with our Top 10 articles of 2021 on Friday.

MLB News

Ariel Miranda re-signed with the Doosan Bearts of the KBO after a banner season in which he received the Choi Dong-won Award (Best Pitcher), the league MVP award and set a new strikeout record. Miranda will make approximately $1.9 million next season. He last pitched in the majors in 2018 with the Mariners.

The White Sox need to find a replacement for Carlos Rodon in their starting rotation and also need an upgrade at second base. However, as MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes points out, that could be a challenge given their current payroll.