Filed under: Christmas Day open thread By Kris Willis@Kris_Willis Dec 25, 2021, 10:00am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Christmas Day open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images We here at Talking Chop would like to take a moment and wish all of you a very Merry Christmas. If you gave or received any Braves related gifts during the holidays, be sure to share with us in the comments below. More From Talking Chop Braves News: 1990 Draft, MLB notes and more Friday evening open thread Braves MiLB Prospect Recap: Cal Conley Braves News: Spencer Strider’s breakout, MLB notes and more Thursday evening open thread Join us for a rendition of The Twelve Days of Bravesmas Loading comments...
Loading comments...