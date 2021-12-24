Braves News: Spencer Strider’s breakout, MLB notes and more

Braves News

MLB Pipeline put together a list of each team’s breakout prospect for the 2021 season. The group predicted Freddy Tarnok to be Atlanta’s breakout star before the season and he didn’t disappoint. However, the postseason choice is easily Spencer Strider who began the season in Low-A and advanced all the way to the majors.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch took a look at each team’s leader in games played. Chipper Jones tops the list for the Atlanta Braves having appeared in 2,499 games. Dale Murphy came in second with 1,926. Hank Aaron owns the franchise record with 3,076 games played with 1,270 of them coming after the Braves moved to Atlanta.

MLB News

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Thursday that Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a one-year $17 million contract before the lockout was put in place. Bellinger was arbitration eligible for the third time this offseason and will reach free agency at the end of the 2023 season.

The San Diego Padres and infielder Domingo Leyba have an agreement on a minor league deal. Leyba appeared in 55 games in 2021 with the Diamondbacks and the Orioles and hit just .152/.238/.222 in 126 plate appearances.