Braves News: Rotation depth, MLB notes and more

Braves News

When the lockout is over, the Atlanta Braves may very well opt to add a veteran starter to the mix for their rotation but they also have an intriguing number of internal options. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman spotlights 2020 draft pick Bryce Elder who advanced three levels in 2021 and could be in line to make his major league debut in 2022.

2021 Season in Review

The Braves took lefty Adam Shoemaker in the 11th round of the 2021 Draft and he could be an intriguing arm to keep an eye on over the next few seasons.

MLB News

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hiring Caitlyn Callahan as a development coach that will be based out of its Pirate City complex in Bradenton, Florida. Callahan will be the first in-uniform female coach in Pirates franchise history.

The Miami Marlins have reportedly hired Adrian Lorenzo as their new director of international operations. Lorenzo previously served as Miami’s director of baseball operations.

The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Daniel Palka. Palka spent the 2020 season with the KBO’s Samsung Lions and put up decent numbers with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in 2021.