Braves News: MLB Payrolls Decreased in 2021

Last year’s payrolls were the lowest since 2015.

By StatsSAC
Across baseball in 2021, the overall payroll amounts for all 30 teams decreased by 4% compared to 2019. The total amount was near where it was in 2015.

The Top Five teams in payrolls were the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, Yankees and Mets. The Braves were 14th. While the teams at the top of the list are not surprising, it is a bit eye opening that only the Dodgers and Yankees made the MLB Playoffs among the teams with the five largest payrolls.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how the MLB Lockout may impact total payrolls this upcoming season. Though teams were willing to spend to even above average rates before the MLB lockout, changes in any new agreements that end the MLB Lockout could change how teams spend moving forward.

