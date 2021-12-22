Braves News: MLB Payrolls Decreased in 2021

Across baseball in 2021, the overall payroll amounts for all 30 teams decreased by 4% compared to 2019. The total amount was near where it was in 2015.
The Top Five teams in payrolls were the Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, Yankees and Mets. The Braves were 14th. While the teams at the top of the list are not surprising, it is a bit eye opening that only the Dodgers and Yankees made the MLB Playoffs among the teams with the five largest payrolls.
Of course, it will be interesting to see how the MLB Lockout may impact total payrolls this upcoming season. Though teams were willing to spend to even above average rates before the MLB lockout, changes in any new agreements that end the MLB Lockout could change how teams spend moving forward.
Braves News
- Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney look back at how things might have changed for the Braves in the 90’s had they acquired Barry Bonds.
- The Talking Chop Podcast looks ahead a bit at 2022 and answers many mailbag questions of importance.
MLB News
- The Athletics and Mark Kotsay finalized a deal for him to become the team’s new manager for 2022 and beyond.
- Carlos Correa is one, if not the, biggest remaining free agent still unsigned, and the Cubs may be an interested in him once the MLB lockout ends.
- In some unfortunate news, Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee passed away at the age of 49.
- The Red Sox made four signings on Tuesday, including right handed pitcher Michael Feliz.
