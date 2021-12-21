Braves News: High leverage moments, MLB notes and more

Braves News
- Here is a look at the five highest-leverage moments for the Atlanta Braves during the 2021 regular season.
- Submit your questions now for our final Braves mailbag of 2021.
2021 Season in Review
MLB News
- Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations prior to the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball.
- The Oakland Athletics have reportedly hired Mark Kotsay to be their next manager. Kotsay served as the team’s third base coach last season.
- The San Diego Padres announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season under new manager Bob Melvin. The team also announced former Reds manager Bryan Price will serve as senior advisor to the Major League coaching staff.
- The Boston Red Sox announced a host of changes to its Major League coaching staff Monday including the hiring of Peter Fatse as the team’s new hitting coach.
- The Cincinnati Reds signed Jake Bauer to a minor league contract Monday that also includes an invite to big league camp during Spring Training.
