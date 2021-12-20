Braves News: Brian Jordan Gives Back, Marlins May Not Be Finished with Outfield Upgrades

The city of Atlanta has been fairly lucky to have witnessed some of the best natural athletes in sports over the past few decades. In the case of both Deion Sanders and Brian Jordan specifically, both Braves and Falcons fans were able to enjoy their talents on a nearly year-round basis. Both players made their mark in terms of football and baseball for years.

Jordan’s MLB career ended back in 2006, as he spent the last two years of his career with the Braves. Overall, and mainly with the Cardinals and Braves, Jordan certainly had a notable career, achieving over 32 bWAR for his career. In fact, with the Braves, Jordan finished in the top 20 of the MVP voting twice. Though he was never among the truly elite outfield talents in the game, Jordan also certainly played his part well.

Over the past few years, Jordan has also become a bigger part of the Braves broadcast crew while continuing to have a great connection with the city of Atlanta. On Sunday, Jordan made the holiday season even better for several families in the area through the donation of 100 bikes to children via the Brian Jordan Foundation.

The Brian Jordan Foundation, Academy Sports + Outdoors, the YMCA and Coca Cola joined together to provide 100 bikes to youth. What a great time for these young people at the Villages at Carver YMCA. A great kickoff for the Holiday Season!!!! pic.twitter.com/xaooh9Th0C — Brian Jordan (@TwoSportman) December 19, 2021

It was an awesome gesture from a good person who simply seems to be enjoying life and wanting to make it better for others every chance he gets.

Braves News

MLB.com highlighted some intriguing young arms in the lower levels of the minors for each team in baseball. For the Braves, A.J. Smith-Shawver, whom the Braves took in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, seems to offer significant potential.

As the 2021 Player Review Series via Talking Chop continues, Roddery Munoz is looked at as another intriguing young arm in Atlanta’s system.

MLB News