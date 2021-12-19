Braves News: MLB, MLBPA met earlier this week, Mets find a manager

Officials from Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association met Thursday for the first time since the start of the lockout according to a report by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Per the report, Thursday’s discussions included talks on scheduling, grievance procedures and drug and domestic violence policies. Talks on the core economic issues that are at the center of dispute aren’t expected to be held until sometime in January.

Braves News

The lockout forced the postponement of the annual Rule 5 Draft but it will likely take place as soon as there is a new deal. The Athletic recently put together a list of one player from every NL team that is a candidate to be selected. For the Braves, it is right-handed reliever Daysbel Hernandez who split the 2021 season between Mississippi and Gwinnett. Hernandez is currently pitching in Mexico where he has 31 strikeouts and just six walks in 23 innings.

2021 Season in Review

The Braves took outfielder Stephen Paolini in the fifth round in the 2019 Draft. He brings a lot of tools to the table but has struggled so far during his career as a professional.

MLB News

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced on Twitter Saturday that the team has hired Buck Showalter as their next manager. MLB.com reports that Showalter’s contract is for three years. Showalter most recent stint as manager came with Baltimore where he was in charge from 2010-18.

MLB.com’s Chad Thornburg and Do-Hyoung Park took a look at the winningest seasons in Major League history. Will any team ever surpass the 116 wins compiled by the 1906 Cubs and the 2001 Mariners?