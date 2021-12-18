Braves News: Jesse Biddle Signs with Nippon Professional Baseball League

Despite the Major League lockout, other leagues across the globe are in full swing and continue to make roster moves regularly. Jesse Biddle accounts for one of these moves, as he signed with the Orix Buffaloes, who are part of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan.

Biddle spent the majority of his 2021 season with Triple-A Gwinnett. He appeared in 32 games and posted a 2.67 ERA. He also had a short stint with the Braves and was on the active roster for a month. Appearing in 8 games during Atlanta’s 2021 campaign, he tossed 10.2 innings and put up an ERA of 8.44. Biddle had a tough stretch in the big leagues this season, but he looks to ride his impressive stats from Gwinnett into the NPL.

Although the details of his earnings have not yet been released, it is projected that Biddle will have a greater salary in the NPL than he would in the United States.

