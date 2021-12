Will Andruw Jones get the call from Cooperstown? What about Billy Wagner or any of the other former Braves on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the resumes of Jones, Wagner, Tim Hudson, Gary Sheffield, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira. Plus, the guys fill out their own HOF ballots.

