Braves News: MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects is Revealed

In lieu of the silence from the CBA lockout, MLB Pipeline has released their 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects list. While waiting to hear about the negotiations, you can see which young players have made it onto scouts’ radars, and take your picks on who will make it to the 2022 draft.

More Braves News:

2021 Season in Review

We have finished up our 2021 Season in Review series. You can catch up on every player from this season here.

MLB News: