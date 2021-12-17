Braves News: MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects is Revealed

In lieu of the silence from the CBA lockout, MLB Pipeline has released their 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects list. While waiting to hear about the negotiations, you can see which young players have made it onto scouts’ radars, and take your picks on who will make it to the 2022 draft.
More Braves News:
2021 Season in Review
MLB News:
- The Padres sign outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league Spring Training.
- The Yankees are in an agreement with reliever Jimmy Cordero for a minor league deal.
- The Orioles have signed catcher Anthony Bemboom to a minor league contract.
