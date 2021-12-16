Ender Inciarte signs minor league deal with Yankees

Ender Inciarte, who was part of the Braves for the last six seasons, has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees.

Inciarte was one of the key pieces Atlanta acquired in exchange for right handed starter Shelby Miller during the 2015-2016 offseason. Ender’s early seasons with the Braves were strong; he won three consecutive (and deserved) Gold Gloves in 2016-2018 while providing adequate offense with a 95 wRC+ and .284 batting average.

Unfortunately for Ender, who is now 31 years old, his body would shut down on him as he often battled injuries during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Just when it seemed like Inciarte would get into a groove over the last few summers, a soft tissue injury of some kind would pop up and derail any chance of getting things back on track. Hopefully he is able to stick with the Yankees next season.

The Braves designated Inciarte for assignment on July 24 and released him on July 29.