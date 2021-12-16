Braves News: CBA negotiations update, Best pitches of 2021 and more

There has been little to no news on the CBA front since the owners instituted a lockout December 2. That is unlikely to change anytime soon according to a report by The Athletic’s Evan Drellich which states that the league and the Players Association are unlikely to discuss the core economic issues until sometime in January. Drellich also reports that there has been some communication between the two sides and that there is a small meeting planned for Thursday to discuss issues outside of core economics.

As bad as it sounds, the situation isn’t really surprising. Neither side is likely to show any sense of urgency until the start of Spring Training is in jeopardy. If you were hoping for a report that some progress had been made for Christmas, then I’m afraid you are going to be out of luck.

Braves News

Some good stuff here from Eno Sarris at The Athletic as he ranks the best pitches in the league in terms of Stuff+. It is no surprise that Charlie Morton’s curveball made the list but Sean Newcomb’s cutter also made the cut.

MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum put together a list of the greatest Draft pick in each team’s history. No surprise for the Braves as it is easily Chipper Jones who was the No. 1 overall pick in 1990 and went on to put up a Hall of Fame career as one of the best switch hitters of all-time.

2021 Season in Review

We wrapped up the Major League portion of our 2021 season in review series Wednesday with a look back at the disastrous season of Marcell Ozuna. We still have a few more prospect profiles to get to before the new year including Wednesday’s look back at what was a tough season overall for Drew Waters.

