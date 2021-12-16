Braves MiLB Prospect Review: Michael Harris

Fresh off getting a non-roster invitee spot in Spring Training, moving into several top 100 lists, and eventually putting together a near .800 OPS, age 20 season, Michael had a 2021 to remember.

Midseason Report Card

While the power didn’t show as much this season every other tool shined for Michael, which eventually lead to him being named the TalkingChop #3 Prospect.

2021 Stats

.294/.362/.436, 7 HR, 27 SB, 8.3% BB%, 18.1% K%

What we saw in 2021

In 2021 Michael showed off just about all of his tools all the while striking out less than 20%, and nearly walking 10% of the time - numbers you don’t typically see in minor league players, and definitely not often in 20 year olds. Michael showed he wasn’t just a fast player, but also a great runner as he went on to steal 27 bases at a success rate of 87%. Michael also showed off vastly improved route running as he was dynamic in the field along with having 7 outfield assists while playing all over the outfield.. While the power didn’t manifest itself in terms of homeruns, as he hit just 7, he also had 26 doubles, and three triples to show his growing power. With Pache, and Waters both older and ahead of him the Braves saw no reason to rush him and he rewarded the Braves with a very promising season and a lot to look forward to in 2022.

What the future holds

Michael’s future remains unchanged after the season, he is a true 5-tool player with tons of budding potential. Unless he has an absurd 1.000+ OPS type of season expect Michael to spend a full season at Double-A Mississippi where the Braves will continue to develop him slowly. He’s got true 30 stolen base, 20 homer potential while playing elite defense. There is a ton to like about Michael and we are sure to see him at Spring Training with the Braves.