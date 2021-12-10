Braves News: Braves win Team of the Year at Sports Illustrated Awards

Manager, Brian Snitker, accepted the Team of the Year award on behalf of the Braves at the Sports Illustrated awards Tuesday night. They were up against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Chicago Sky, but ultimately took home the prize. After going from not being above .500 until August, to winning their first World Series in two decades, it was well deserved.

In his speech Snitker said, “In 1982, I made my first appearance in Sports Illustrated with Hall of Famer Luke Appling. Little did I think that 39 years later, I would be sitting up here after 45 years with the Atlanta Braves. It’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”

2021 Season in Review

MLB News