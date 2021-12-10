The Braves’ 10 hardest thrown pitches of the 2021 season

For today’s list, we are going to venture to the pitching side of Statcast and focus on the hardest thrown pitches by the Atlanta Braves during the 2021 season. As you can see below, this list is essentially dominated by two players but it is a fun look back. Let’s get to it!

T-7. Huascar Ynoa 99.3 MPH (May 9 vs. Phillies)

This first one stings as Huascar Ynoa drilled J.T. Realmuto with a 99.3 mph fastball in the first inning on May 9. Andrew McCutchen led off the game with a home run but Ynoa settled in allowing just four hits and one run over six innings. The Braves would go on to win 6-1.

T-7. Huascar Ynoa 99.3 MPH (May 16 vs. Brewers)

This next pitch is also from Ynoa and Lorenzo Cain lined it into right field for a single. Ynoa struggled in this start allowing nine hits and five runs in just 4 1/3 innings and made things worse when he punched the dugout and suffered a broken hand after leaving the game. Atlanta trailed 8-0 in this game before scoring seven runs in the seventh. They would go on to lose 10-9.

T-7. Tyler Matzek 99.3 MPH (April 4 vs. Phillies)

Tyler Matzek struck out the side in this appearance and hit 99.3 mph with this fastball that Alec Bohm fouled off. The Braves lost this game 2-1 and fell to 0-3 on the season.

T-7. Tyler Matzek 99.3 MPH (August 13 vs. Nationals)

Another scoreless appearance for Matzek here on August 13 against the Nationals. He struck two and allowed just one hit. Ironically, that hit was an opposite field double by Yadiel Hernandez on this fastball that clocked in at 99.3 mph. Atlanta hit four solo homers in this game and won 4-2 to climb three games above .500 at 60-57.

6. Tyler Matzek 99.4 MPH (August 13 vs. Nationals)

This pitch from Matzek was from the same game and just missed the outside corner to Juan Soto. Matzek thought this was strike three but the umpire didn’t agree. Soto would strike out two pitches later.

T-4. Huascar Ynoa 99.6 MPH (May 4 vs. Nationals)

This pitch from Ynoa registered at 100 mph on the stadium gun but Statcast has it at 99.6 mph. Starlin Castro taps back to the mound for the final out of the second inning. Ynoa was excellent in this start allowing four hits and an unearned run in seven innings of work. The Braves won 6-1 to improve to 13-16 for the season.

T-4. Huascar Ynoa 99.6 MPH (May 9 vs. Phillies)

Another pitch from that May 9 start against the Phillies for Ynoa. This one clocked at 99.6 mph per Statcast and just missed outside to Bryce Harper to run the count full. Harper would strike out swinging on the next pitch.

T-2. Huascar Ynoa 100.0 MPH (April 12 vs. Marlins)

Ynoa hit triple digits with this pitch on April 12 against the Marlins. This was one of Ynoa’s best starts of the season as he struck out 10 while allowing three hits and one run over six innings. Unfortunately, Atlanta would go on to lose 5-3.

2. Spencer Strider: 100.0 MPH (October 1 vs. Mets)

Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider cracked 100 mph with this pitch to Jeff McNeil on October 1 in his major league debut. The Braves dropped this game 4-3 but had already clinched the NL East.

The hardest pitch thrown by a Braves pitcher during the regular season came on April 4 when Matzek was clocked at 100.2 mph against the Phillies. It was a perfectly placed pitch to ring up Bohm looking.

BONUS: Top 5 pitch velocities from the Postseason

Unsurprisingly, Matzek through the five hardest pitches for the Braves during the postseason topping out at 99.6 mph in Game 6 of the World Series.

T-3. Tyler Matzek: 99.3 MPH (October 29 vs. Astros)

T-3. Tyler Matzek: 99.3 MPH (November 2 vs. Astros)

T-3. Tyler Matzek: 99.3 MPH (October 29 vs. Astros)

2. Tyler Matzek: 99.5 MPH (October 29 vs. Astros)