Braves pick up 2024 option on Brian Snitker’s contract

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday morning that they have picked up Brian Snitker’s contract option for 2024. That means that he is under contract for the Braves for the next three seasons. Snitker signed a two-year extension this past February that included the option.

The #Braves have exercised Brian Snitker’s option for 2024! pic.twitter.com/3FI0uC5rt0 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 30, 2021

Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez as manager in 2016 and has helped guide the Braves to four straight playoff appearances that culminated with a World Series championship in 2021. He is 441-390 in six years on the bench. Those 441 wins are fifth best in franchise history trailing only Bobby Cox, Frank Selee, George Stallings and Bill MeKechnie.

Snitker’s story is a good one. He has spent over 40+ years in the Braves organization. He and his coaching staff helped guide Atlanta out of a rebuild and back into contention. Snitker won Manager of the Year in 2018 and finished fourth in the voting in 2021. He just turned 66 so this deal will take him through age 69.