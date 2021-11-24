Atlanta Braves News: Austin Riley Wins First Team ALL-MLB, Non-Tender Deadline Moved Up, Plus More

The 2021 All-MLB team was announced on Tuesday, with many of the game’s biggest names being recognized for their outstanding production during the 2021 season. Similar to how many Braves were included among the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award winners, four Atlanta ballplayers were also announced among the MLB’s best performers from last season.

Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, and Max Fried all earned second-team honors at their respective positions. Freeman, Albies, and Fried were clearly among the best at their positions all year long, and were rightfully deserving of the honor. However, the big news of the night was Austin Riley being named First-Team ALL-MLB Third Baseman, being voted ahead of Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox.

World Series champion, Silver Slugger and First Team #AllMLB honors - it's been quite the year for @Braves 3B @austinriley1308! pic.twitter.com/CZQogxBrrc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2021

It was the latest in several honors Riley earned for his incredible breakout season. While Riley certainly will admit the best honor is being a World Series Champion, he deservedly is now one of the most decorated talents in baseball this offseason as a result of his production. Hopefully, for the Braves and Riley, this is just the beginning of many busy individual award seasons as Riley’s career progresses.

Braves News

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic provided some insight on Freeman’s potential suitors from big markets. While there was nothing of great significance, Rosenthal basically highlighted that a potential deal for Freeman elsewhere other than Atlanta remains a long shot.

Major League Baseball announced the decision to move the 2021 non-tender deadline from December 2nd to November 30th. This would allow non-tendered players to have a chance to sign a new contract before a lockout occurs. For the Braves, this development could impact their decisions on Adam Duvall and others for next year.

Charlie Morton’s fantastic discussion with David O’Brien of the Athletic continued as he detailed when he might return and his thoughts on Freddie Freeman.

MLB NEWS