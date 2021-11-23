Austin Riley takes home first-team All-MLB honors

The winners of the third-annual All-MLB team were announced Tuesday and the Atlanta Braves were well represented. Austin Riley took home first team honors at third base while Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Max Fried were all voted to the second team. The winners were determined with 50% of the vote coming from fans and 50% coming from a panel of experts.

Riley had a breakout season in 2021 hitting .303/.367/.531 with 33 home runs and 107 RBI. He added two more homers and hit .277/.309/.446 during Atlanta’s march to a World Series crown.

Freeman got off to a slow start in 2021 but you can’t tell by his final numbers. He hit .300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs and a 135 wRC+. He led the Braves with 4.5 fWAR.

Albies set a career high with 30 home runs and totaled 77 extra-base hits. He scored 103 runs and drove in 106 while hitting .259/.310/.488 in 156 games.

Fried also got off to a slow start in 2021 but finished strong posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.31 FIP in 165 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits over six scoreless innings in Game 6 of the World Series to help send the Braves to the championship.

All-MLB First Team

Catcher: Salvador Perez

First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Marcus Semien

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Third Base: Austin Riley

Outfield: Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge

DH: Shohei Ohtani

Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Robbie Ray, Gerrit Cole

Relief Pitchers: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

All-MLB Second Team

Catcher: Buster Posey

First Base: Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Ozzie Albies

Shortstop: Trea Turner

Third Base: Rafael Devers

Outfield: Nick Castellanos, Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernandez

DH: Yordan Alvarez

Starting Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urias, Kevin Gausman, Max Fried, Zack Wheeler

Relief Pitchers: Raisel Iglesias, Kenley Jansen