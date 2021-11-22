2022 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot released

This year’s ballot for the 2022 Hall of Fame election was released to voters Monday highlighted by 13 new names and 17 holdovers from last year. The voting results will be announced on January 25 on MLB Network and will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 24 in Cooperstown.

No candidate received the necessary 75 percent of the vote to gain election in 2021. The 2022 ballot could be one of the most controversial ever with Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens in their 10th and final year on the ballot. They will be joined by David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez who will be making their first appearance on the ballot.

New to the Ballot

Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Rollins and Mark Teixeira

Returning to the Ballot

Curt Schilling (10th) 71.1%

Barry Bonds (10th) 61.8%

Roger Clemens (10th) 61.6%

Scott Rolen (5th) 52.9%

Omar Vizquel (5th) 49.1%

Billy Wagner (7th) 46.4%

Todd Helton (4th) 44.9%

Gary Sheffield (8th) 40.6%

Andruw Jones (5th) 33.9%

Jeff Kent (9th) 32.4%

Manny Ramirez (6th) 28.2%

Sammy Sosa (10th) 17.0%

Andy Pettitte (4th) 13.7%

Mark Buehrle (2nd) 11.0%

Torii Hunter (2nd) 9.5%

Bobby Abreu (3rd) 8.7%

Tim Hudson (2nd) 5.2%

Former Braves great Andruw Jones is in his fifth year on the ballot and was included on 33.9% of the ballots in 2021. Former closer Billy Wagner, who finished his career with Atlanta, saw increased support in the last voting cycle and is sitting at 46.4% entering his seventh year on the ballot. Other players on the ballot who spent time with the Braves include A.J. Pierzynski, Mark Teixeira, Gary Sheffield and Tim Hudson who narrowly eclipsed the five percent threshold to remain on the ballot in 2021.