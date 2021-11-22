Arizona Fall League Recap: Luke Waddell Ends 2021 With a Bang

Peoria ended their season on a four game winning streak and went 17-7 after a poor start, but that poor start was enough and they fell just short of the championship game due to tie-breakers. Luke Waddell ended his fall campaign on a tear with his biggest week of the fall.

Jesse Franklin

3 G, 1-6, BB, 4 BB, 2 K

AFL Totals: 16 G, 5-51, 1 HR, 1 2B, 12 BB, 23 K, .098/.303/.176

Jesse Franklin never got it going this fall, but all in all ended with by far his best week as he reached base in every game he played in. In a tied game in the top of the seventh inning in the first game of the week he drew a walk to give Peoria life, but ultimately did not score. He upped that performance in his second game of the week in a Peoria win as he drew two walks and scored a run. His performance in his final game of the fall contributed to a ridiculous Peoria comeback that kept their season alive for one more day. After a hit earlier in the game he drew a walk to load the bases. Peoria scored six runs in the inning and took the lead to win the game. Franklin’s four walks in the final week highlighted the one thing he has done well this fall which is working free passes. Now, there are a lot of tired arms in Arizona this season and walks have been through the roof across the board, but 12 walks in 66 plate appearances is a lot and a reversal of one of his bigger problems during the regular season.

Luke Waddell

4 G, 7-14, 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

AFL Totals: 18 G, 19-61, 5 2B, 9 BB, 8 K, 3 SB, .311/.394/.393

Luke Waddell played the final four games of the season, all Peoria wins, and he had hits in all of them. He ended his fall with three consecutive multi-hit games and got his OPS up to a solid .788 despite his struggles the first two weeks. Waddell’s quietest game was in the first, which Peoria led early and never let go of. Waddell had one hit in the game but struck out twice. In game two Waddell contributed some important hits starting with a second inning single that kept the inning alive for a two-run, go-ahead home run by the next batter. In the sixth he drove in Peoria’s final run of the game as they won 5-2. Waddell was all over the bases in the third game he played with two hits and a walk. His had the only Peoria run through six innings when they trailed 6-1, but was not part of the six run inning. Waddell had two more hits in the final game of the season and his two run single in the fourth inning broke open the scoring as Peoria went on to take an 8-2 win. Waddell started this fall on an 1-17 skid but has since gone 18-44 (.409) with five doubles and a .992 OPS

Drew Lugbauer

4 G, 3-13, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

AFL Totals: 16 G, 18-52, 6 HR, 10 BB, 20 K, .346/.453/.692

Drew Lugbauer did not have his strongest week but he ended it with a bang and the biggest hit of Peoria’s season. Lugbauer had only one hit through the first two games of the week, but he broke through in the third. With the Javelinas still trailing 6-3 with one out in the seventh and final inning Lugbauer strolled to the plate. He deposited the second pitch of the at bat onto the left field berm giving Peoria a 7-6 lead that kept their championship hopes alive. Unfortunately Lugbauer ended his season with a stinker going 0-4 with 4 strikeouts in the season’s final game.

Jake Higginbotham

1 G, 1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

AFL Totals: 8 G, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 9 ER, 7 BB, 5 K, 4 HR, 12.15 ERA

It was a difficult fall for Jake Higginbotham and it did not get much better in his final appearance of the season. The good news is that he struck out two batters in the inning, but the bad is that he allowed his fourth home run in just 6 2⁄ 3 innings. Fortunately the run did not affect the outcome of the game as Peoria won 5-2.

William Woods

1 G, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 0 HR

AFL Totals: 6 G, 21 IP, 19 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, 20 K, 4 HR, 4.29 ERA

William Woods was the starting pitcher in that wild 7-6 win for the Javelinas, with his four innings of decent pitching keeping them in the game. Woods cruised through two scoreless innings but started to get into trouble with two outs in the third inning. A double started a run-scoring rally against him before he was able to end the inning on a pop out. In the fourth inning the game started to fall apart a bit as he allowed a hit and hit a batter before recording an out, then allowed another run-scoring single. He finished his outing with his third strikeout of the game and only strikeout after the first inning.

Victor Vodnik

1 G, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 0 HR

AFL Totals: 6 G, 23.2 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 14 BB, 25 K, 4 HR, 5.70 ERA

Victor Vodnik continued his pattern of bad starts followed by good starts, and ended his fall on a high note with five scoreless innings. Vodnik goes as his command goes, and tonight he filled up the strike zone and only allowed two hits and no walks. Vodnik pitched four perfect innings with three strikeouts and held a 6-0 lead after a huge outburst from the Peoria offense. Vodnik retired the first two batters of the fifth inning but he couldn’t finish five perfect innings and allowed back-to-back two out singles before getting a pop out to second base to end his outing. It was an up-and-down fall for Vodnik, but the important thing was getting him healthy innings and he was able to get through the fall healthy.

Indigo Diaz

1 G, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AFL Totals: 6 G, 6 1⁄3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 8 K, 1 HR, 12.79 ERA

Indigo Diaz was in charge as the Javelinas trailed by a run in the first game this week and he started off his outing with a quick strikeout. The next batter grounded out but then Diaz’s control got away from him and he allowed a two out walk. That runner was caught trying to steal second base and Diaz ended his fall with another scoreless outing. Overall Diaz’s numbers were very poor, but he ended the season on a high note with three scoreless inning and five strikeouts over his final three outings.