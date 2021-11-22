Ask Talking Chop: Braves mailbag request

The offseason is in full swing, the CBA expiration date is looming and Freddie Freeman remains unsigned. If you have any questions related to that, the Atlanta Braves or anything else, drop us a question for this week’s mailbag.

If you have a question for this week’s mailbag you can leave them below in the form of a comment or you can email them to talkingchop [at] gmail [dot] com. You can also reach out to us on Twitter or via our Facebook Page. All questions received by Wednesday, November 24 will be considered.

Thanks everyone!