Braves News: Off-season calendar, free agent news and more

Saturday was a slow news day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. With the deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft now in the rear view mirror, the next important date on the offseason calendar is the non-tender deadline which is December 1. The Braves currently have 12 players who are arbitration eligible and will need to decide whether or not to tender them a contract by December 1. That day is also notable in that the current CBA will expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 1 which will likely lead to the owners locking out the players.

The New York Yankees reportedly offered Justin Verlander a one-year, $25 million deal before he opted to return to the Astros. Verlander agreed to the same deal with Houston but it also included a $25 million option for the 2023 season as well.

The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers are reportedly two of the teams that are showing interest in free agent shortstop Marcus Semien.

MLB Trade Rumors rounded up how every team’s 40-man roster shapes up after the Rule 5 deadline Friday.