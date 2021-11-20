Braves News: Ozzie Albies Brings Home Heart & Hustle Award

The roster moves were paused and celebrations ramped up again as Ozzie Albies won the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association on Friday.

Your 2021 overall Heart & Hustle Award winner: @ozzie! pic.twitter.com/dVs6dKVaqH — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2021

The MLBPAA gives this award annually to an active player who “embodies the values, spirit and tradition of the game.” Albies is the perfect embodiment of this award; he’s in the record books for most career home runs by a Braves second baseman with 90. He just capped a stellar season with 30 homers, 106 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. Not only is he talented on the field, but he keeps the game lighthearted and is constantly giving back to those who are less fortunate. Albies recently launched his own line of t-shirts, and with each purchase, 5% of profits are donated to a charity of the fan’s choice.

Albies joins the company of Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, and many other stars after receiving this award.

