Ozzie Albies wins 2021 MLBPAA Heart & Hustle Award

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association announced Friday that Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is the overall winner of the 2021 Heart and Hustle Award.

We are proud to announce the 2021 overall Heart and Hustle Award winner, Ozzie Albies! pic.twitter.com/d7qGJk2rLE — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) November 19, 2021

The award is given to active players “who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and tradition of the game.”

Albies turned in a banner season for the Braves in 2021 recording 40 doubles, seven triples and 30 home runs while hitting .259/.310/.488 in 156 games. Albies also continues to give back to his home of Curacao through multiple charitable means.

The MLBPAA formed 30 committees comprised of Alumni players with established relationships to each team in the selection process. Fans, all alumni and active players vote to select the final winner from 30 individual team winners.

Albies is the first Braves player to win the award. Howie Kendrick won the award in 2019 and no reward was given in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Previous Overall Winners

David Eckstein (2005)

Craig Biggio (2006, 2007)

Grady Sizemore (2008)

Albert Pujols (2009)

Roy Halladay (2010)

Tori Hunter (2011)

Mike Trout (2012)

Dustin Pedroia (2013)

Josh Harrison (2014)

Anthony Rizzo (2015)

Todd Frazier (2016)

Brett Gardner (2017)

Mookie Betts (2018)

Howie Kendrick (2019)

Ozzie Albies (2021)