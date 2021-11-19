Braves News: Lockout looming, Drew Waters added to 40-man and more

The MLB offseason has been surprisingly active early on but a significant date is looming that could bring things to an abrupt halt. The CBA is scheduled to expire in two weeks on December 1 and commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the possibility of a lockout on Thursday as outlined by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“We understand, I understand, that time is becoming an issue,” Manfred said. “That’s a challenge. We’ve had challenges with respect to making labor agreements before, and we got a pretty good track record of overcoming those challenges. I can tell you from the clubs’ perspective, we’re committed to continuing to offer proposals and suggestions in an effort to get to an agreement before December 1.”

The likelihood of a deal before December 1 is low, but the hope would be that a lockout would help spur along negotiations. A lockout that drags on through the holidays and threatens the start of the 2022 season isn’t something either side wants. Still, it seems that both the owners and the players are split on a wide range of important issues.

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa was spotted having breakfast with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch at a Houston cafe Thursday morning.

