Braves News: Lockout looming, Drew Waters added to 40-man and more

The MLB offseason has been surprisingly active early on but a significant date is looming that could bring things to an abrupt halt. The CBA is scheduled to expire in two weeks on December 1 and commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the possibility of a lockout on Thursday as outlined by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
“We understand, I understand, that time is becoming an issue,” Manfred said. “That’s a challenge. We’ve had challenges with respect to making labor agreements before, and we got a pretty good track record of overcoming those challenges. I can tell you from the clubs’ perspective, we’re committed to continuing to offer proposals and suggestions in an effort to get to an agreement before December 1.”
The likelihood of a deal before December 1 is low, but the hope would be that a lockout would help spur along negotiations. A lockout that drags on through the holidays and threatens the start of the 2022 season isn’t something either side wants. Still, it seems that both the owners and the players are split on a wide range of important issues.
Braves News
- The Atlanta Braves added four players to the 40-man roster Thursday including Drew Waters and Freddy Tarnok. The moves were made ahead of Friday’s deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.
- This week’s Starting Nine explains why the length of deal should or shouldn’t be a hang-up in negotiations with Freddie Freeman.
- Drew Lugbauer continued his torrid stretch in the Arizona Fall League Thursday with a grand slam that helped Peoria overcome a 6-1 deficit in a 7-6 win. Peoria is now tied for second place and just a half game back of Glendale with the AFL Championship game scheduled for Saturday.
2021 Atlanta Braves Season in Review
Hot Stove
- Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa was spotted having breakfast with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch at a Houston cafe Thursday morning.
MLB News
- Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani took home MVP honors Thursday night. Harper captured 17 of 30 first-place votes while Ohtani was a unanimous selection.
- Major League Baseball announced Thursday that teams will now be required to provide housing accommodations for more than 90% of minor league players starting in 2022.
- The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly offered Wander Franco a record-setting contract extension offer. Exact terms aren’t known but it is rumored to be at least 10 years and worth somewhere between $150-200 million.
- The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a three-year extension with catcher Elias Diaz. Diaz is reportedly guaranteed $14.5 million over the life of the deal which buys out his final year of arbitration and his first two years of free agency.
