Braves add four players to 40-man roster including Drew Waters and Freddy Tarnok

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday night that they have added four players to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday’s Rule 5 deadline. Atlanta selected the contracts of outfielder Drew Waters, and right-handers Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson and William Woods.

Waters is a Top 100 prospect who spent the entire 2021 season at Gwinnett where he hit .240/.329/.381 with 11 home runs and a 94 wRC+. Tarnok began the season at Rome but finished the year at Mississippi where he put up a 2.60 ERA and a 2.27 FIP in 45 innings.

Wilson spent most of the season at Double-A before finishing the season at Gwinnett. Wilson had a 2.45 ERA and a 2.26 FIP in 44 innings at Mississippi. He appeared in six games for Gwinnett and allowed one run in six innings.

Woods missed most of the season due to injury but got into four games for Rome where he allowed five earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. He is currently pitching in the Arizona Fall League where he got off to a slow start but is finishing strong.