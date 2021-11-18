Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani take home MVP honors

Awards week for the BBWAA wrapped up Thursday night with the announcement of the MVP Award winners for the American and National league.

Bryce Harper took home the award in the NL capturing 17 of the 30 first-place votes. Harper takes home the award for the second time in his career. Juan Soto finished second with six first-place votes and Fernando Tatis Jr. came in third. Brandon Crawford finished fourth and logged four first-place votes.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley finished seventh while Freddie Freeman was ninth. Ozzie Albies finished 13th.

In the American League, Shohei Ohtani was a unanimous choice for his first MVP Award. The last American League player to win unanimously was Ohtani’s teammate Mike Trout in 2014.

Toronto teammates Vladimir Guerrero and Marcus Semien came in second and third. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa rounded out the Top 5 of the voting.