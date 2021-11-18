Braves News: Freddie Freeman rejects qualifying offer, free agent rumblings and more

To the surprise of no one, Freddie Freeman officially rejected the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. In Freeman’s case, the move was just a formality but a few other players at least had to consider it. However, Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was the only player to accept of the 14 that received the offer.

The next day to keep an eye on in the offseason calendar will be Friday which is the deadline to add prospects to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

It was a pretty quiet day around the Braves but a report did surface that they were among the teams that checked in on free agent starter Justin Verlander. However, news broke later in the evening that Verlander had agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal to return to the Houston Astros. The deal also reportedly includes a player option for the 2023 season.

After the Braves agreed to a two-year deal with Manny Pina, the free agent market at the position is barren.

Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes were announced Wednesday night as the winners of the 2021 Cy Young Award for the National and American League.

The Seattle Mariners will induct former great Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame on August 27 when Seattle takes on Cleveland. Suzuki spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in March of 2019.

The Miami Marlins announced the additions of Marcus Thames and Al Pedrique to their major league coaching staff. Thames will serve as the team’s hitting coach while Pedrique will be the team’s infield and third base coach.