Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes win the Cy Young Awards for the AL and NL

The Cy Young award winners were announced on Wednesday evening.

By Eric Cole
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

We are in the thick of awards season and this evening, the National League and American League Cy Young awards were handed out. Coming into the evening, the finalists in the National League were Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, and Zack Wheeler while Gerrit Cole, Robbie Ray, and Lance Lynn were the final three for the AL. Obviously no Braves were in consideration this evening, but guys like Charlie Morton and Max Fried were possibly going to get some down ballot love.

In the end, Robbie Ray got the nod in the American League while Corbin Burnes got the NL award.

In the American League, Nathan Eovaldi just missed the cut for the top three with Carlos Rodon right behind him. Ray was nearly swept the first place votes column with just one writer putting Gerrit Cole at the top spot over him. Considering the season Ray had last year...well, it was quite a pleasant surprise to see him shove on the mound this year.

Over in the National League, the voting was significantly tighter with Burnes and Zack Wheeler each receiving 12 first place votes. Burnes ended up winning the vote by 10 points largely because he got more second place votes than Wheeler. Walker Buehler was the odd man out as he finished fourth in the voting.

Unfortunately for the Braves’ Morton and Fried, neither received a single top five vote on any Cy Young ballot in 2021.

