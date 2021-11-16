Gabe Kapler, Kevin Cash are 2021 Managers of the Year

Awards week for the BBWAA continued Tuesday night with the announcement of the Manager of the Year awards for the National and American League.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler took home the award for the NL after leading the Giants to a franchise-best 107 wins and an NL West title. Kapler received 28 of the 30 first place votes by the Baseball Writers. Brewers manager Craig Counsell finished second while former Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt came in third.

Braves manager Brian Snitker finished fourth in the voting receiving four second place votes and nine third place votes.

In the American League, Kevin Cash won the award for the second straight year after getting 19 of the 30 first place votes. Mariners skipper Scott Servais received five first place votes and finished second. Houston’s Dusty Baker finished third.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya received three first place votes, which was one more than Baker, finished fourth in the voting. Boston’s Alex Cora got one first-place vote and finished fifth.